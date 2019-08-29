Jailed: Father-of-three, 38, groomed 13-year-old girl

Timothy Edward Smith was at the time in the process of grooming a second schoolgirl of the same age on the internet.

He had sent naked and obscene images of himself to them.

His obsession with indecent images was shown when police found dozens of abuse images on his phone, a judge said yesterday.

Smith of Turner Close in Wrexham, North Wales, was jailed for six years and nine months after he admitted a series of offences.

Judge Niclas Parry placed him on the sex register for life and a life-time sexual harm prevention order was made.

Judge Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said Smith abused a girl of 13 who he lured to the house after a period of grooming, while trying to groom and make plans for a second victim.

The case, he said, “exemplifies the real danger of social media” and said it was “the worse fear of parents.”

Judge Parry told him he had “an utter disregard for the feelings of his victims.”

Robin Boag, defending, said that his client had been arrested two years ago and it had been hanging over him a very long time.

Smith previously admitted two charges of sexual communication with a child, three charges of sexual activity with a child, one charge of inciting a child to engage in a sexual act, and one charge of attempting to arrange a child sex offence.

Smith accepted making by downloading 20 category A images of children, the most serious kind, and 28 category B and 108 category C.

He also admitted possessing four prohibited images of children.

He denied two charges of causing a child to watch a sexual act and they were allowed to remain on the file.