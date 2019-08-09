Menu

Advertising

The foul stench of injustice? Sewage problems at Shrewsbury Crown Court

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Sewage problems at Shrewsbury Crown Court forced staff to move cases into an another room yesterday after a pungent pong filled the air.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Problems with the drainage in the cells caused a strong odour to waft through the air conditioning vents and into the two courtrooms, with the smell in Court 2 described as "unbearable" by Judge Anthony Lowe.

But it proved not to be the foul stench of injustice, as cases were completed in Court 1.

Engineers were on the scene and will continue working there today. Five hearings have been moved to Telford.

Speaking to a jury to explain what had happened, Judge Lowe said: "The smell in the other courtroom is unbearable, so we have moved to this court."

The building, which used to be Shrewsbury Magistrates Court, had a £5 million refurbishment and was opened earlier this year.

Crime News Shrewsbury Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Bridgnorth.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News