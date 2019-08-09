The foul stench of injustice? Sewage problems at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Problems with the drainage in the cells caused a strong odour to waft through the air conditioning vents and into the two courtrooms, with the smell in Court 2 described as "unbearable" by Judge Anthony Lowe.

But it proved not to be the foul stench of injustice, as cases were completed in Court 1.

Engineers were on the scene and will continue working there today. Five hearings have been moved to Telford.

Speaking to a jury to explain what had happened, Judge Lowe said: "The smell in the other courtroom is unbearable, so we have moved to this court."

The building, which used to be Shrewsbury Magistrates Court, had a £5 million refurbishment and was opened earlier this year.