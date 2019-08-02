Telford man who stabbed victim and punched another is spared jail

Connor Patrick Heneghan, 21, was told by a judge he won't get another chance at redemption after being given a suspended sentence for his violent behaviour on September 21 last year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Heneghan got into an argument with another man in the Oxygen nightclub in Telford town centre soon after midnight.

Heneghan punched him, causing a small cut, said prosecutor Wendy Miller.

The victim left with a friend and went back to his home in Telford.

Heneghan went to the property and began threatening the victim loudly, before taking a bar and swinging it at a window, shattering it.

Later that night the first victim's friend was walking in the street when he met Heneghan and they got into a confrontation.

Heneghan picked up a knife and stabbed the man, causing a 1cm wound.

Heneghan, of Bridle Way in Telford, pleaded guilty to common assault, affray, criminal damage and having an offensive weapon.

Advertising

He was given six months for having the knife, four for affray and one each for common assault and criminal damage, totalling 12 months consecutively.

Judge Jonathan Gosling suspended it for 18 months.

He acknowledged that Henghan had picked up the knife "in the spur of the moment" but said that knife crime would usually result in an immediate jail sentence.

He said: "I'm prepared to take the chance on you but it's the only chance you will ever get so don't blow it. Make the most of the opportunity you're getting and I hope never to see you back in court again."