Image released of man in connection with Telford stabbing

By Rory Smith | Dawley | Crime | Published:

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a suspected stabbing in Telford last month.

The image released by West Mercia Police

A teenager suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident on King Street, near to Dawley Social Club, at about 8.15am on Wednesday, June 19.

West Mercia Police said they are keen to speak to the man pictured as it is thought he was in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 109S190619.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

