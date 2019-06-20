Menu

Spate of thefts hit Market Drayton over same weekend

By Rob Smith | Market Drayton | Crime | Published:

A rash of thefts including fuel and £1,000 worth of batteries were reported in one weekend in Market Drayton and the nearby villages.

On the night of May 31 or morning of June 1, half a tank of petrol was taken from a recovery truck that was parked at a premises in Smithfield Road, in Market Drayton.

The same night tracker batteries valued at about £1,000 were taken from a farm lane at Golden Hall, Hinstock, and a car was raided on the driveway of a farm in Cheswardine's High Street.

A handbag including its purse was taken from the car, and some of the contents were found dumped in a nearby hedge.

Between Saturday, May 1 and Monday, June 3, a bank card went missing after being used at a supermarket in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton.

Police said it appeared the card had been used to fraudulently withdraw cash from the holder's account.

Then on the afternoon of June 3, a shed at the back of a licensed premises in the Square, Woore, was raided and items taken.

