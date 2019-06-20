Second unrelated stabbing on same Telford street on same day

The man and woman were treated by paramedics in King Street, Dawley, late last night after reports of an incident at a property on the street.

Emergency services were called shortly before midnight - less than two hours after armed police descended on the road to arrest a man suspected of violently robbing a teenager on the street earlier that day.

The two incidents are not understood to be linked, West Mercia Police confirmed.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called at around 11:50pm yesterday evening to reports of an incident at an address on King Street in Dawley.

"A man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. Their injuries are not believed to life-threatening.

"It is currently being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public."

Jamie Arrowsmith, spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service, added: "The ambulance service was called at 11.55pm to reports of an assault on King Street.

"Two ambulances were sent along with a paramedic officer. On arrival we discovered two patients with injuries both believed to be non-life-threatening, who were taken to hospital."

Earlier on Wednesday a man in his late teens suffered head injuries and a suspected stab wound to his arm during an attack near Dawley Social Club at around 8.15am.

King Street was closed in the aftermath of the incident as forensic teams examined the area.

Shortly after 10pm armed police were sent to the street, where they arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery in relation to the attack.

Paramedics were also needed during the armed police operation and took a man and woman to hospital following "a medical emergency at a private property".