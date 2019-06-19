Telford packaging firm ordered to pay £6,000 over solvents use

WZ Packaging Ltd, based at Halesfield 18, appeared at Shropshire Magistrates Court where it pleaded guilty to breaking the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

The court heard that, between November last year and March this year, the company used solvents and released volatile organic compounds into the air as part of its production process.

WZ Packaging was fined £4,000 and ordered to pay £1,804 in costs and a victim surcharge of £170.

Last year, the company was fined £20,000 after it pleaded guilty to operating without an environmental permit.

The firm appeared before Shropshire magistrates in September and pleaded guilty to operating without an environmental permit.

The company was fined £30,000, reduced to £20,000 because it pleaded guilty.

It was also ordered to pay £1517.14 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

In addition, the court ordered WZ Packaging to apply for an environmental permit by October last year and have its pollution control equipment, known as ‘regenerative thermal oxidisation’ plant, operational by November last year.

Advertising

Action

This equipment limits the harmful solvent emissions from the use of solvent based inks used in printing.

Speaking at the time, Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “It is regrettable that Telford & Wrekin Council had to take this action against the company.

“Our public protection team tried to support the business and gave them enough time to comply with the regulations but they could not get their house in order.

Advertising

“The council had to act to protect the environment and public health.”

Dealing with environmental permits and air quality are just some of the many issues tackled by Telford & Wrekin Council’s public protection team.

A spokesman for the company said it had invested and progressed with all works towards compliance, therefore the fine was reduced to the minimum.

It said it had now been compliant for more than two months and was looking forward to working with the council to close the matter.