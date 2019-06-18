Car set alight during Newport arson attack

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent one fire engine from Newport Fire Station to tackle the blaze in Norbroom Drive at about 1.40am today.

West Mercia Police was also in attendance at the incident, which is being treated as arson.

Crews had extinguished the fire by 2am and report that the car was only partially damaged.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted: "At 01.42hrs 18.06.19 Newport crews attended an Arson attack on a car in Norbroom Drive Newport."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org