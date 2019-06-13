Menu

Advertising

New jail term for Telford thug who headbutted Pc

By Deborah Hardiman | Wellington | Crime | Published:

A man who breached his suspended sentence given for assaulting a woman in a Telford street has been jailed for a total of 15 months.

Lukasz Fiszka

Lukasz Fiszka was given a 14-month suspended jail term for an incident during which the victim was kicked in the face resulting in a broken eye socket in October 2018 and for harassment.

The 29-year-old, of Saville Close, Wellington, then breached the terms of the order by speaking to her the following month.

He again committed breaches in January by failing to attend a probation appointment and by going to an address in the town to see the victim.

During that incident a police officer called to remove him from the property was headbutted by Fiska.

This resulted in him being charged with a further assault offence.

Mr Danny Smith, defending, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Fiszka had already spent four months in custody since his arrest and had been given a job in the prison laundry.

Serious

“He recognises his conduct was poor,” Mr Smith said.

Advertising

Judge Peter Barrie said: “The assault in 2018 was very serious. It reflects on you.”

Sentencing Fiszka to a total of 15 months imprisonment, he activated the 14-month suspended sentence order which he must now serve for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman.

For assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty which he admitted, he was jailed for one month consecutively.

For the two breaches he was also jailed for a total for 15 months.

He must serve half the term before being released on licence.

Fiszka was also made subject to a restraining order preventing him from entering two other streets in Wellington and Shifnal.

Crime News Wellington Telford Local Hubs Shifnal
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News