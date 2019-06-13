New jail term for Telford thug who headbutted Pc

Lukasz Fiszka was given a 14-month suspended jail term for an incident during which the victim was kicked in the face resulting in a broken eye socket in October 2018 and for harassment.

The 29-year-old, of Saville Close, Wellington, then breached the terms of the order by speaking to her the following month.

He again committed breaches in January by failing to attend a probation appointment and by going to an address in the town to see the victim.

During that incident a police officer called to remove him from the property was headbutted by Fiska.

This resulted in him being charged with a further assault offence.

Mr Danny Smith, defending, told Shrewsbury Crown Court that Fiszka had already spent four months in custody since his arrest and had been given a job in the prison laundry.

“He recognises his conduct was poor,” Mr Smith said.

Judge Peter Barrie said: “The assault in 2018 was very serious. It reflects on you.”

Sentencing Fiszka to a total of 15 months imprisonment, he activated the 14-month suspended sentence order which he must now serve for assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the woman.

For assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty which he admitted, he was jailed for one month consecutively.

For the two breaches he was also jailed for a total for 15 months.

He must serve half the term before being released on licence.

Fiszka was also made subject to a restraining order preventing him from entering two other streets in Wellington and Shifnal.