Timetable needed for Telford CSE inquiry, says MP

Lucy Allan, who has strongly criticised the length of time it has taken to set the inquiry up, was speaking after Tom Crowther QC, was announced as the chair of the investigation.

She said victims, and the public, should be more information about the the inquiry's schedule.

Ms Allan said: "There has been poor communication around the setting up of this inquiry. It’s not clear when it is intended that it will start its work, nor when it anticipates completing that work.

"I would be keen to know when the appointed chair will be taking up the role and whether they will be setting out a timetable for the inquiry."