Robber threatened Telford shop staff with kitchen knife

Matthew Rogers, 25, of Bembridge, Brookside, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (tues) and admitted four charges.

He pleaded guilty to the robbery of Stacey McKnight stealing £80 cash, a bottle of cider and cigarettes at Madeley on April 11 with a separate charge of possessing a bladed article - a kitchen knife.

He also pleased guilty of robbing Kuldip Johal of £100 cash at Majestic Way, Aqueduct, on April 13 and possessing a kitchen knife.

The case was adjourned for reports until July 26. Judge Anthony Lowe said Rogers could expect a fairly lengthy prison sentence.

Mr Robert Edwards for Rogers, said the reports would include an addendum to a current psychiatric report on his client.

He said Rogers had received treatment for schizophrenia for many years and said the medication had recently been altered.

The report would look at whether this change had affected his client’s mental state, Mr Edwards said.

At the time of the robberies West Mercia police issued a CCTV image taken at the time of one of the offences and appealed for help in tracking down the robber.