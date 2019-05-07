Drama as armed police raid Telford block of flats

Residents at the building in Jarrett Walk, Muxton, reported armed police with shields and a dog at about 2pm on Tuesday.

Police including forensics officers continued investigating the scene for at least an hour afterwards.

Melissa Hatfield, 27, said the experience was like something from a police drama.

She was visiting her mother Lesley Hamilton, and described seeing police pointing guns at the building.

She said her mother let the police into the building when they shouted.

"We were watching the TV and my mum shouted 'police'," Melissa added.

"We could see a load of armed police come out with board shields and helmets. My mum opened a window to find out what was going on and the police said 'open the door'."

After she directed them upstairs, police told Lesley to stay in her flat.

Melissa, who was in the flat with her five-month-son, said: "It was pretty scary more than anything, it is a very quiet area. My mum was having a panic attack.

Police have not confirmed whether anybody was arrested.

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.