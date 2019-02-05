Market Drayton Town FC hit by 'scumbag' vandals again

Volunteers at Market Drayton Town FC discovered more broken seats at the club's ground off Greenfields Lane on Saturday, less than a month after unknown vandals came to the club and caused damage.

"It's more or less the same as last time," said volunteer Cliff Taylor. "They have damaged three or four seats in the stands and there is a lot of broken glass.

"They have obviously been down there drinking wine because there is a broken wine bottle.

"As far as we know the glass is contained to a hard area but the last thing we want is broken glass in a recreational area.

"It looks like they have also been eating fish and chips, and left their rubbish here.

"It makes me very angry. We refer to ourselves as Dad's Army; we are in our 70s and we're giving our free time up for it.

Branded

"There is a lot more that goes into running a football club away from the actual football.

Advertising

"We're trying to put something on to entertain the town and this is the thanks we get. Sometimes you wonder if this is all really worthwhile."

Nicky Roberts, a coach at the club, branded the mystery vandals "scumbags" and said the club had plans to introduce CCTV, although funding was an issue.

He said: "A name was given to the police after the last time. Let's hope they acted on it."

Cliff, who has volunteered for the club for six years since he retired, said the committee has still been unable to replace the seats broken last time, in early January.

Advertising

He thanked the Market Drayton residents who have come out in support of the club on social media, but said: "We're very grateful, but the best way to support us is to come down on match days.

"We have three home games on the bounce coming up, against Kendal Town, Radcliffe FC and Kidsgrove Athletic."

The first game at Greenfields will go ahead this weekend, on February 9.