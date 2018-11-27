Menu

Ovens and washing machines stolen as thieves target Shrewsbury building site

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

Thieves targeted a Shrewsbury building site and made off with a range of kitchen appliances and a carpet.

West Mercia Police said four homes at the site in Mytton Oak Road, Copthorne, were broken into sometime between November 19 and 20.

Two new ovens, two dishwashers, two washing machines and a lounge carpet were among the items which were stolen.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the incident number 0198s 201118.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org

