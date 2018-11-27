Flytippers fined £400 each for mess

The waste management team at Powys County Council handed out the fines in relation to two incidents caught on CCTV earlier this year.

A Llansantffraid resident was issued with a fixed penalty notice for dumping a toilet seat, toilet roll holder, lampstand and a wooden panel at Llansantffraid Ym Mechain car park.

A council spokesman said: "On this occasion due to the relatively small volumes of wastes involved, the fact that it was a first offence and considering the suspect's cooperation with our investigation and admission of guilt we opted to settle the matter out of court via a fixed penalty.

"However, we are warning would-be fly-tippers that we can and do prosecute such offences in court which would attract larger fines, additional costs and a criminal record."

A man from Newtown was also fined after leaving two black bags of domestic waste at Back Lane car park.

The suspect was then traced via the DVLA vehicle registration database and interviewed under caution at the council offices in Newtown.

Overt CCTV cameras have been deployed around various fly-tipping hot spots in Powys in partnership with Fly-tipping Action Wales for deterrence and to help apprehend criminals.