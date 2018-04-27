Family pay heartfelt tribute to 'beautiful' Hollie Kerrell

Mother-of-three Hollie Kerrell, 28, was last seen at her home in Knighton, Powys, on Sunday.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed a body found in the search has been identified as Ms Kerrell.

Her family said she was "quirky", "funny" and "loved life".

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

"Our beautiful Hollie loved life and lit up every room she was in," her mother, three children and five sisters said in a statement after her body was identified on Friday.

"There was never a dull moment with our quirky, funny Hollie around.

"She was the glue that held our family together and she will be missed terribly."

Police are continuing to question the 35-year-old man held on Thursday. They had said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Ms Kerrell's death.

The force said her body was formally identified on Friday and the coroner had been informed.

There was a heavy police presence throughout Thursday at a farm house at Whitton, about four miles south of Knighton.

Police also remained outside homes on the Glyndwr estate in Knighton for another day.

Police said they were continuing to appeal for any information that could "help us understand what happened to Hollie".

Anyone who may have seen her since 5pm on Saturday is asked to contact the force.