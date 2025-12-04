Telford business backs Christmas present appeal hoping to bring festive magic to families in need

Shropshire mechanics firm EAC Telford is throwing its full support behind The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas present appeal - transforming all its branches into festive drop-off points for donations.

Since 2022, The Salvation Army has helped to deliver more than 206,000 Christmas gifts to families who can’t afford to buy gifts for their children.

The annual Christmas present appeal encourages people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families are already making impossible choices between food, heating, and bills.

Mark and Jayne Kettle, owners of EAC Telford, are helping with the Salvation Army present appeal. Photo: Tim Thursfield

This year, EAC Telford is backing the appeal, and collecting donations at its sites in Halesfield, Madeley, Stafford Park and Hortonwood.

From now until December 22, all EAC Telford branches will be official drop-off points for the Christmas present appeal.

Suggested donations include toys, books, games, puzzles, stationery, toiletries, winter clothing, tents, sleeping blankets or gift vouchers.

A spokesperson for the company said: "It's really simple: drop it in at any of our branches and we'll make sure it reaches the Salvation Army, who will wrap it and donate it to families in need this Christmas.”

Salvation Army church leader at Oakengates, Lisa Downward, said: “Our Christmas present appeal is an opportunity for people in our community to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.

“Christmas is meant to be a time of love and joy, but for many it’s a time of stress and despair when financial worries are brought into sharp focus for families who are struggling to heat their homes, let alone provide presents for their children.

“The Christmas present appeal is how we put our belief into action, showing love where it’s needed most. We believe every child deserves to experience joy on Christmas morning. We are always overwhelmed by the generosity of the public in supporting our appeal each year, and we hope you continue to do so to ensure every child wakes up on Christmas Day with a smile on their face.”