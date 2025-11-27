The Christmas Kindness project run by the Llandrindod Wells Community Fridge will provide festive food hampers ensuring that no local child or household is left behind during the Christmas holidays.

They will distribute 60 small hampers via the Community Fridge and 30 family-sized hampers to families identified through school support.

Each hamper will include a frozen joint of meat, tins of vegetables, a Christmas pudding and a chocolate treat.

Based at Ysgol Trefonnen, Jen Craven at the Community Fridge applied to Llandrindod Wells Town Council for a grant to help the project.

He asked for £250 towards the total project cost of £660.

But Llandrindod Wells Town Council was far more generous – giving the full amount in total.

Jen said: “This project directly benefits residents by reducing financial stress, supporting emotional and social well-being, and ensuring children and families can enjoy a nutritious and celebratory Christmas meal.

“It also fosters community inclusion and partnership working, as volunteers, schools and the Community Fridge collaborate to meet local need.”

She said any additional costs would be covered by the Community Fridge through its own fundraising activities and donations.

“This ensures that all 90 hampers can be provided to local families, with the Llandrindod Wells Town Council grant directly enhancing the reach and impact of the project.”

At Llandrindod Wells Town Council’s meeting town clerk Jane Johnston said the council had not received another application this year although they have given to the festive hampers previously.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said: “I think it is an excellent thing that they do directly.”

Deputy Mayor Councillor Kim Nicholls said: “I would like to be able to give some of my allowance to this as it’s such a wonderful cause.”

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said he would also like to give some of his allowance to it.

“I was going to suggest giving them £500 anyway because they have done such a great job and it would give them some leeway,” said Councillor Steve Sims.

The proposal was seconded by Councillor Sian Meredudd.

Members agreed to give the Community Fridge a £500 grant

In addition to this, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor awarded £160 to reach the total project cost.

Ms Johnston said: “The Town Council feels this is a great initiative and is proud to fund the whole of the project.”

The Community Fridge is a volunteer-led non-profit organisation that works to reduce food waste and support local residents facing food insecurity.

