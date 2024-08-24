'We're elated!' Second anonymous £10,000 donation for Shrewsbury charity fighting to survive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hive in Shrewsbury, which runs wellbeing projects across the county, is trying to raise £50,000 to keep going against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis and difficulties securing grants.

Now the charity has received a second £10,000 anonymous donation this month, helping it take a significant leap forward towards its target.

The team said on social media: "Well.. we are very excited to let you know we’ve received another £10,000 donation - this time from a generous local charity trust, who wish to remain anonymous.

A campaign has been launched to save Shrewsbury-based charity The Hive

"We are absolutely elated to receive such a huge amount of funding, our second £10,000 of the campaign, which is just amazing!

"Trustees from the charity visited The Hive recently and spoke with CEO Katie, and venue manager Ellen. They took the time to ask us about the work we do, our approach and impact, and the opportunities we offer young people across Shropshire, including those in rural areas.

"The trustees said 'we were very inspired by the charitable work that The Hive does in the community, and we feel that everyone should know about this charity'.

"Thank you to this trust, and to everyone who has so kindly donated to the Save The Hive campaign! We think you’re all brilliant!"

To donate visit justgiving.com/thehivehmmartsltd.