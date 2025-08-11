Peter Rhodes on Winston's wise words, a new sort of family and a sudden demand for accountants

As Rachel Reeves prepares for the Budget later this year and tries to convince the nation that, for the purposes of taxation “working people” are not necessarily people who work, let us recall Churchill's words on the subject: “I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle.” (Do not try this at home, kids).

The war rages on in Ukraine, seemingly with no solution. No diplomacy, no super-weapon seems to break the deadlock. But what if sanctions suddenly worked? What if Donald Trump, having tried stuffing Ukraine full of hi-tech weaponry, now imposed massive financial sanctions on Russia? And suppose the Russian war machine, having survived drones and shells, suddenly crumbled under a bloodless battering from the mighty dollar? Would anybody point out to Trump that his financial gambit might have been worth trying a little sooner? About a million deaths sooner?