Shropshire MP signs letter calling for 'fairer structuring' of household energy bills

MP for Shrewsbury Julia Buckley is one of more than 100 MPs urging Ed Miliband to consider a major shake-up of the UK's energy billing system.

Mrs Buckley has joined MPs who are calling for low-usage customers to pay less for the basic energy they need, and higher rates for those who have greater levels of usage.

According to The Guardian, the letter said British families were facing "some of the highest energy bills in Europe".

Mrs Buckley said: "I am one of a number of MPs who have signed a letter to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, calling for fairer structuring of household energy bills.

Shrewsbury's Labour MP Julia Buckley

"We're urging the Government to consider progressive energy charging, where everyone pays less for the basic energy they need and more for higher levels of use.

"Lower-income households, who are disproportionately impacted by standing charges, would benefit from a system that tackles this disparity and levels the playing field.

"To make this a truly progressive policy we have also called for exemptions to be built in for vulnerable groups such as those on means-tested payments, people with disabilities, pensioners, and those with children."