The UK has been experiencing a cost of living crisis since late 2021.

The phrase refers to the period of time during which the cost of everyday essentials like food and bills is rising faster than the average household income.

While inflation dropped to 3.9 per cent in November – the lowest in more than two years – it doesn't mean prices are falling. Instead, it means they're still rising, just at a slightly slower rate.

But two years in, have we all got used to living, and shopping, in this new age of high prices?

And with shoppers already feeling the pinch of household bills and general outgoings, how has the second winter amid the crisis been for Shropshire residents?

We went down to Wellington on a particularly wet day in Twixmas to find out.

Wellington resident, Ray Edwards, 71, displayed a stereotypically British make-do attitude to the crisis.