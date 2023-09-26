One of the dogs that has already been supported by the scheme

Figures from the RSPCA, in partnership with petcare company Purina, have shown the West Mercia policing region is one of the top three benefitting from the Better Together Fund.

The fund, which launched in October last year, enables RSPCA officers to issue petcare vouchers to members of the public for specific urgent vet and pet care treatments, thanks to funding from Purina.

A total of £4,220.04 of vouchers have been given out across West Mercia, to help struggling owners through the cost of living crisis.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: "We want to keep as many pets in loving homes as possible in West Mercia.

"But the cost of living crisis is one of the single biggest challenges for pet owners right now – as proven by our landmark Animal Kindness Index.

"That's why our partnership with Purina has been so invaluable for keeping pets with their owners, and has offered a lifeline for hundreds of pet owners during this awful cost of living crisis.

“Our officers can offer struggling owners vital support with vet and pet care costs on the doorstep thanks to this partnership with Purina.

"So often, the work of our rescue teams is all about offering advice, education and support and the Better Together Fund has become an integral part of that; making a real difference in communities all across England and Wales."

Those in receipt of vouchers are identified by RSPCA officers as they respond to welfare concerns and complaints.

Vouchers are provided directly to pet owners by RSPCA officers, helping them to pay for urgent vet and other treatments, which they otherwise couldn’t afford or which, in some cases, might lead to the pet eventually having to be rehomed.

The RSPCA's Animal Kindness Index reveals widespread concern among pet owners amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

It found that 81 per cent of pet owners say it has become more expensive to look after their pets, while almost one third (30 per cent) of owners are worried about being able to care for their pets properly.

Funding provided by Purina has already helped 868 pets, including 562 dogs and 306 cats across England and Wales.

Calum Macrae, managing director for Purina in the UK, added: “We are delighted to be able to continue our support for the RSPCA by taking the Better Together Fund into its second year.

“We know how precious the pet human bond can be and want to help keep as many pets as possible happy, healthy and with their loving owners, even during these incredibly tough times.

“It's heart-warming to hear how the vouchers are helping RSPCA officers to make such an immediate and tangible difference for households up and down the country."