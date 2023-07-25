Shropshire Council says support is on hand for those struggling to pay bills and buy food this summer

The call to action by the council's children’s and public health teams comes as concerns have been raised by schools and other organisations about children and families going hungry and not being able to buy food.

Now the council has issued a reminder for families of where to go if they need to seek advice and support during the six-week school holidays.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, cabinet member for children’s services and education, said: “We know that many families across Shropshire continue to be affected by the cost the living crises and encourage those who are struggling, to seek help and advice.

“Holidays should never mean hunger, and no child or family should have to go without the most basic human need. So, I urge anyone who is finding it difficult to buy food or struggling with their bills to get help immediately.

“There is a wide range of advice, information, and support in Shropshire. We hope that what we’re highlighting will encourage those who are struggling, to access the help and support they need.”

The council’s Welfare Support Team may be able to help some families with their essential living costs, including food and energy.

Anyone who is struggling can make an application by calling 0345 678 9078 and selecting option 2 during office hours (Monday to Friday 08:45am to 5pm).

For food outside of these hours, and in an emergency situation only, contact Shropshire Council’s Emergency Duty Team on 0345 678 9044.

There are also a number of websites where people can find a foodbank, low-cost recipes and access food and milk through the Healthy Start Scheme.

Those who can access help online will find advice and support on Shropshire Council's cost of living web pages.

The dedicated website has been set up with the support of the voluntary and community sector and provides advice information on a whole range of topics including money, energy costs, help getting work and more.

In addition to the above support, there is a 16-point cost of living checklist that can help people focus on the things that can help reduce costs and increase income as well as supporting mental health.

Shropshire’s HAF programme will also be running through the holidays and offers free holiday activities and food for eligible children and young people.

There are still spaces available at holiday clubs across the county.

Activities include sports, arts, cooking, forest schools and free nutritious meals will be provided at each session, as well as information to benefit the whole family.