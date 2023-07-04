Charity sets up cost-of-living crisis appeal for county

Many people in Shropshire are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis

The Shropshire Cost of Living Appeal has been launched by the Community Foundation for Shropshire after receiving calls from individuals and families desperate for financial help.

The charity said that voluntary and community groups in the county echoed these concerns.

Chief executive Steve Adams said, as a rural economy with higher household costs and lower than average wages, more individuals and families in Shropshire are finding themselves in poverty for the first time.

After receiving donations to start the fund, the charity launched an online appeal which has already raised £18,000.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 62 per cent of adults in Great Britain reported an increase in their cost of living in June 2023 compared to the previous month.

In March this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that real post-tax household income had fallen by 4.3 per cent in 2023, the biggest fall since comparable records began in 1956.

Figures from the Social Taskforce also show that the average gross weekly wage in Shropshire is £584, compared to the national average of £613. Also, as a rural economy the population experiences higher household, transport, and energy costs.

Mr Adams said: “The pressures on people’s finances, especially those in Shropshire, are huge and we want to help.

"There isn’t any specific appeal target, we just want those people that are fortunate enough to help us to help others. When someone makes a donation, we will pass on those funds to those who need it, as quickly as possible."

Mr Adams said the charity's knowledge of the county enabled it to target individuals, families and communities who need it most quickly, as well as voluntary groups.

"Every penny raised will go to those in need,” he added.

Mr Adams said many people associated the cost-of-living crisis with the winter,. but it was an all-year-round problem.

"One of the happiest times of the year, which is just a few weeks away, the school summer holidays, is a major challenge for families," he said.

"Childcare, extra meals, activities to keep the children occupied. These are significant costs which many struggle with in normal times.”

The Community Foundation has been operating since 2001 and working in Shropshire and Telford since 2015.

It awarded more than £1million in grants across Shropshire, from private philanthropists, government, national charities, and financial institutions, including Nationwide building society, and the Co-op. It also manages public appeals and emergency crisis funds to support people across the county, including surviving winter, people affected by the floods in 2020 and 2021, and Ukrainian refugees.