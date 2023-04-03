Kids Eat Free back at M&S for Easter

Customers can get a £4 munch meal every time they spend £5 or more in M&S cafes.
The offer will run until April 14.
The Kids’ Munch Meal includes main plus snack plus drink.
Sharry Cramond, marketing and hospitality director at M&S said: “Parents and carers have a lot to think about during the Easter holidays, as well as all the meal planning. We are pleased to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free deal, especially at a time when we are still all feeling the pinch. We look forward to hearing what our mini-cafe fans think of their Easter visits.”