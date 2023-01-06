Cost of living crisis hitting people in Shropshire hard

There's been a 25 per cent increase in people seeking help from foodbanks and charities.

Citizens Advice Shropshire said requests for emergency fuel vouchers were up 50 per cent in December, while there has also been a 25 per cent increase in people needing charitable support and food banks.

The charity said the current crisis is unlike anything they have seen before.

It revealed the situation facing a man in his 70s who has been forced to take a loan to afford heating oil, and another family left without electricity following delays to government support vouchers.

With the first two weeks of December being the coldest start to winter for over a decade, many were forced to turn up their thermostats for the first time since prices had seen major rises.

One resident reported a £475 energy bill for December, despite being in credit following the doubling of their direct debit.

Sophie Moore, 30, from Wellington, said: "We used to pay £90 a month, but when prices went up we manually doubled our payment hoping that would cover it. If we hadn't we would have owed hundreds of pounds.

"Now we have to pluck this out of nowhere. We've got three children in the house, it's just not feasible to have the heating off."

Aleksandra Zydek, research and campaign officer for CAB Shropshire encouraged struggling residents to seek support if they need it.

She said: "You should never feel ashamed about reaching out for support when you’re struggling.

"Don't be afraid to reach out for help if you're getting into debt or your mental health is suffering."