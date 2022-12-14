Cash

This equates to an increase of just under £18.3million and will see the council’s funding rise from £210.090 million this year to £228.388 million for next year.

The Welsh Government announced its provisional local government settlement last week.

This authority has also climbed a place from sixth to fifth in the Wales local authority table – having languished in the basement for several years.

The settlement is above the 7.9 per cent average increase for local authorities.

Social care, education and other key services provided by local authorities have been given £5.5 billion in Welsh Government Revenue Support Grant and non-domestic rates.

Welsh Government minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans said: “This settlement builds on improved allocations in recent years and provides local authorities with a stable platform on which to plan their budgets for the coming financial year and beyond.

“When I announced our budget I prioritised the protection of frontline public services, and this increased funding to councils – who deliver so many of these services – is a vital part of that.’

“I recognise however that inflationary pressures being faced by services mean that local authorities will still need to make difficult decisions in setting their budgets.

“We will continue to work closely with local government to meet the shared challenges we face and deliver services to benefit the people of Wales.”

The Welsh Government started a seven-week consultation on the provisional settlement, which will end on February 2, 2023.