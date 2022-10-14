Notification Settings

Drop in event in Telford to help with cost of living crisis

By David TooleyCost of livingPublished:

A cost of living drop in event is being held in Telford on Tuesday (18) to help people in need of support.

Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Telford Crisis Support and Marches Energy Agency will also be offering a chat and some free, impartial, confidential advice.

They will be able to offer support and advice on saving money on energy bills, how to get grants for heating replacement and insulation, getting help for food and school uniforms.

There will be specific support for expectant mums.

The drop in will take place from 11am to 2pm on Tuesday, October 18, at the Independent Living Centre, 3A Hazeldine House, in Telford Town Centre, TF3 4JL.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

