Shropshire cat charity appeals for help after being 'inundated' with kittens

Eight black and white kittens were dropped off at Shropshire Cat Rescue on Tuesday. Photo: Shropshire Cat Rescue/Facebook.

Shropshire Cat Rescue has launched a Just Giving page to raise funds for the 14 new kittens it has taken in recent days.

The charity, which has been caring for cats and kittens for more than 21 years, has said it has been 'inundated' with kittens over the last month.

The kittens range from two to six weeks old and need varying levels of support – some need to be hand-reared, which is a round-the-clock job volunteers have been undertaking.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The cost and extra care these kittens need mean we need your help.

"At the moment we are receiving calls for help throughout the day and our volunteers are working as hard as they can.

"If you are able to spare a few pounds we would really appreciate your support."

On Saturday, October 8, six kittens were admitted to the charity's base in Shrewsbury, after their mother had been killed by a tractor.

And on Tuesday morning, a litter of eight black and white kittens were left in a carrier on the centre's driveway, where they were found by volunteers.

The Facebook post said: "All these kittens need worm and flea treatment, health checks, vaccinations, feeding etc.

"All along with the other cats looking for homes, kittens already at the shelter and our retirement village – costs are mounting.

"To top it off, they are all black and white which are the hardest to home. So who knows how long we will have these with us."

The kittens in the pictures are not currently up for adoption and cannot be reserved due to the extra support they need.

To make enquiries about adopting any of the cats or kittens at Shropshire Cat Rescue, complete an application form at shropshirecatrescue.org.uk

To donate to the Just Giving page visit justgiving.com/campaign/InfluxofKittens

The RSPCA has also raised concerns that the cost of living crisis will have an impact on more animals coming into their care.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We’re also beginning to see more animals whose owners cannot afford to care for them any more; or, in the most extreme cases, animals who have been neglected or abandoned due to the rising cost of pet care.

“Sadly, this is coming at a time when potential pet owners are deciding now is not the best time to take on an animal due to the soaring cost of living, and they feel they cannot financially commit to adding a pet to their family.

“For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying.

"Many of our animals will already be neutered, vaccinated and treated for fleas and worms – making it much more cost-effective - and the RSPCA will work with them to make sure they find their perfect match.”

The RSPCA has launched an online Cost of Living Hub at rspca.org.uk/costofliving with money-saving tips and advice for anyone who is finding times hard.

In 2021, the RSPCA’s network of centres and branches rehomed 26,945 animals – an eight per cent drop compared to the previous year when 29,358 animals were rehomed.