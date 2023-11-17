Pipekit's partnership with Shrewsbury Colleges Group to help next generation of plumbers

Shrewsbury-based Pipekit will be sponsoring the plumbing and gas department at Shrewsbury College on an ongoing basis and will be providing tools, materials and technical presentations.

Pipekit has provided the college with various products and resources from the leading manufacturers, including Albion, Flamco, Geberit, George Fischer and McAlpine.

One of the key components to the partnership will be monthly technical presentations, conducted alongside industry manufacturers, to offer ‘real life’ knowledge and experience to the course.

The first session took place this week and was run by McAlpine Plumbing Products.

The training event showcased the McAlpine products to the students, highlighting the features and benefits, as well as demonstrating installation techniques and procedures.

This will be followed by a session on valve technology from Albion and a gas and water applications focus by Geberit Mapress.

Martyn Rowlands, owner and MD of Pipekit said: “We are delighted to be actively involved in the future of our industry and being able to give something back to our community. "We were keen to play a part in helping to ensure local students and apprentices are aware of the latest products and technology that is being used within the industry, and significantly deliver that message through leading manufacturers.

"It’s also hugely rewarding to support a college that both myself and our Sales Director, Jamie McQueen, attended in our younger days."

The partnership also has plans to introduce a Sponsored Student Award which will look to help drive standards and achievements for the enrolled students.

Stuart Raine, Curriculum Director for Construction Trades at Shrewsbury College, said: “This is a fantastic partnership that has already contributed to some outstanding development of practical skills and knowledge through the generosity of Pipekit.

"It is brilliant to combine the skills and knowledge of staff here, with up-to-date industry tools, equipment, materials, and processes provided by Pipekit."