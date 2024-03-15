Telford skills event puts careers in the spotlight

The Telford Skills Show gave people of all ages an insight into apprenticeship, employment and training opportunities.

Employers and training providers from across the region exhibited at the free showcase event at Telford International Centre on Thursday.

Telford & Wrekin Council sponsored the event along with The Careers & Enterprise Company, Integrated Care System (NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin), Telford College and Harper Adams University.

The show gave people the opportunity to meet employers and find out more in person about apprenticeships, job roles and training they are interested in.

The council’s Job Box team was also on hand to offer advice and guidance and help residents of all ages access education, training and employment.