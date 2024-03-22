Telford pupils inspired to 'dream big' at careers day

St George's School hosted an Aspirations Day, where students delved into various career paths and engaged in workshops led by professionals.

Among those attending the school were the police, school caretakers, a caravan business owner, and representatives from the navy, PR and Wrekin Housing.

In the afternoon, the school hosted a Careers Fair where parents and students had the opportunity to interact with representatives from local businesses and organisations.

A school spokesperson said: "We would like to extend their gratitude to all attendees for their valuable contributions in inspiring the students.

"This event was designed to inspire our children to dream big, explore various education paths, and consider different career options."