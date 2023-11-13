Apprenticeship boost from GWR Fasteners

Specialising in metric and imperial fasteners, bar, and tooling, as well as manufacturing precision components in house, GWR Fasteners has taken on several apprentices over the past two years across engineering, sales, and accountancy.

Now Amie and Jasmine have both started their level 3 apprenticeship, training to be Customer Service Specialists with In-Comm Training, whilst Jess is tackling her AAT Level 3 Diploma in Accounting with Shrewsbury College.

GWR are hoping the new additions to the team will allow for more time per customer to help give the best support possible.

Company Owner, Gary Robinson, who has been in the engineering industry for over 35 years, said: "I went straight into the workforce at 16, taking on an apprenticeship in toolmaking.

"This set the way for me in becoming an engineer and I really valued the experience as a whole.

"It’s because of this that I’m so passionate about creating opportunities for young people who are looking to get into work, and we are thrilled to have Amie and Jasmine on

board and be able to support Jess through her new career path."