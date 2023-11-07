From apprentice to audit director at Shrewsbury firm

Alex Riley, who joined as an apprentice in 2013, achieved an AAT qualification with the firm in 2015.

This was followed by an ACCA qualification in 2018 and he then became the youngest manager in the firm's history with promotion in 2019, aged just 23.

Over his ten-year tenure, he has been instrumental in the development of the Audit department, with notable contributions including integrating the Shrewsbury and Cheshire team after the acquisition of Howard Worth.

He has dedicated time to the development of the department, coaching on a one-to-one basis and running formal training sessions.

Helen Spencer, Managing Partner, said: “Alex is a key member of our senior management team.

"He is commercially astute, with real ambition for himself, his team, and the wider business.

"He has made a major contribution to the ongoing success of our audit practice.

"Popular and well respected by both clients and the WRP team, there is no doubt that Alex will continue to achieve ongoing career success with our business.”