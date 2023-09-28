Shrewsbury event focuses on boosting local employment

DWP recently announced additional support for thousands more young people to find work through an expansion of the Youth Offer, meaning more 16-24 year olds are set to benefit from tailored career support via the network of Youth Hubs across the country.

Minister for Employment, Guy Opperman MP said: “It is brilliant to see employers tapping into the talent of young people in Shrewsbury. “Kick starting as many career journeys as possible is an important part of our drive to get people into work and to grow the economy. I would encourage young people at whatever stage of the work journey they find themselves – whether searching for their first role or looking for upskilling opportunities – to visit their local Jobcentre and access the specialist support on offer.”