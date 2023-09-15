Shropshire career teams target support for 18-24-year-olds in job search

Job support is available

A host of events have been organised to support people in the 18-24 age group.

It comes as a result of an increase in that age group, making claims, having recently left education.

According to figures released by the Officer For National Statistics this week, the number of Shropshire claimants in the 18-24 bracket was up by 60, year on year, for August, at 760. That was in contrast to the number of claimants over 50, which was down by 180 compared to last year.

"To support younger people, we are working collaboratively with The Shrewsbury Colleges group, National Careers and local employers," said Louise Johnson, partnership manager for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Department for Work and Pensions, Work and Health Services.

"We will also be putting on employment events within Shropshire."

She said these would include a student jobs fair on September 27 at Shrewsbury Job Centre starting at 10am.

"We already have 13 employers confirmed covering all sectors including hair and beauty, retail, health and social care, sales, highways and leisure," she said.

"We are also holding youth events in Oswestry on September 21 and Whitchurch on October 10.

"These events also include pre-employment training."

There is a jobs fair at ‘The Wakes’ Oakengates Telford, on September 28, starting at 9.30am. This is in collaboration with Job Box Telford and is open to all.

"Locally, in collaboration with All Sports Coaching Academy, our advisers who specialise supporting claimants with health conditions are launching a ring-fenced programme for DWP Shropshire offices," Louise added.

"This will offer a range of sports including football, rugby, cricket, boxing, and others.