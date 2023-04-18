Notification Settings

Apprentice Liam joins the team at Morris Property

By Matthew Panter

Shropshire building contractor, Morris Property, has welcomed the latest apprentice to its busy joinery workshop.

Liam Jones, Apprentice Bench Joiner at Morris Joinery

Liam Jones has become the latest apprentice to join the expanding joinery team at Bicton Business Park, Shrewsbury.

Liam’s career began as a painter and decorator but he worked as a kitchen fitter before finding his passion for joinery as he watched bespoke, made-to-measure kitchens being crafted in the workshop.

Returning to education, Liam has spent his first-year learning principles of construction with an overview of using power tools and machinery proficiently, as well as basic woodworking skills.

Liam said: “Now I’m in my second year, I’m really developing my skills, working on more complex projects including doors, staircases and tables. I am looking forward to completing my apprenticeship to become a qualified Joiner."

Morris Property Construction Manager Steve Flavell added: “Liam is a real asset to the team assisting them with their busy workload and helping on site fitting bespoke windows and doors for clients.

"There’s a real skills gap in the construction sector so it’s vital we support and inspire young people to choose a career within the sector and open opportunities for the future, Liam takes our number of current apprentice bench joiners to three.”

Ladder For Shropshire
Business
News
Shrewsbury
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

