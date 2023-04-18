Apprentice Liam joins the team at Morris Property

Liam Jones, Apprentice Bench Joiner at Morris Joinery

Liam Jones has become the latest apprentice to join the expanding joinery team at Bicton Business Park, Shrewsbury.

Liam’s career began as a painter and decorator but he worked as a kitchen fitter before finding his passion for joinery as he watched bespoke, made-to-measure kitchens being crafted in the workshop.

Returning to education, Liam has spent his first-year learning principles of construction with an overview of using power tools and machinery proficiently, as well as basic woodworking skills.

Liam said: “Now I’m in my second year, I’m really developing my skills, working on more complex projects including doors, staircases and tables. I am looking forward to completing my apprenticeship to become a qualified Joiner."

Morris Property Construction Manager Steve Flavell added: “Liam is a real asset to the team assisting them with their busy workload and helping on site fitting bespoke windows and doors for clients.