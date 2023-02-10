Apprentice Harriet joins the team at The HR Dept Shropshire

Harriet Cooke

Harriet Cooke is in her final year of her Business Management degree at the University of Chester and first approached The HR Dept in February last year to see if they would consider her for a work-based learning placement.

They were so impressed with her during her month long placement in April 2022, that they offered her a temporary contract during her final year of studies and a full-time Apprentice HR Consultant role when she graduates in June.

Níamh Kelly – Director of The HR Dept Shropshire – said “We’re thrilled that Harriet has accepted an offer to join us as we complete our fifth year supporting Shropshire businesses.

"We know many of our clients are facing difficult challenges; but it’s important businesses plan for the future.

"Apprentices can be key to a businesses success and we can certainly testify to that as Harriet is the second Apprentice HR Consultant to join us!

"She will be mentored by Aleesha Skett, who qualified as a HR Consultant last summer following a successful apprenticeship with us.”