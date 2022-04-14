Ladder for Shropshire helps apprentice Tia start insurance career

Tia McCann

Tia’s manager, Andrew Bowker, first contacted the Ladder for Shropshire for advice, and as a result he was put in touch with SBC Training which set the wheels in motion and Tia successfully applied for the opportunity.

Andrew, agent & NFU group secretary at NFU Mutual Market Drayton & Wem said: “We decided to take on an apprentice as we have had success with apprenticeships in the past. A number of our current long-serving employees started as apprentices and have worked their way up through the business including our current office manager.

"It is a great way to develop individuals and gives them time to learn our systems whilst obtaining skills and qualifications they can go on to use to strengthen our team.

"Tia has settled into the team extremely well and has completed a lot of training alongside her Chartered Insurance Institute learning. She comes across very professionally and provides a consistently high level of customer service to all of the policy holders she deals with."

Andrew added “We found the whole process of dealing with the Ladder for Shropshire extremely easy. They were able to provide some great support and advice and then put us in touch with a suitable training partner who advertised and completed the screening of candidates for us.

"I would highly recommend any employer considering an apprentice to contact the Ladder for Shropshire for advice.”

Tia said “I applied for the apprenticeship at NFU Mutual in Market Drayton because after reading the website, they looked like a friendly office with values that sit close to mine. I am licensed in providing quotations for various insurance products such as car and agricultural vehicles.

"My average day consists of responding to customer enquiries regarding coverage levels and informing them of policy enhancements to ensure customer satisfaction. I am also part of the social media team for both the Market Drayton and Wem offices where I create posts and respond to customers on various media platforms.

"My hopes for the future are to eventually progress to a management role within insurance. I think apprenticeships are a great way to be able to study and earn at the same time”

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire said “It was great supporting Andrew on the journey of securing their next apprentice. I would encourage anyone who would like to discuss creating or promoting apprenticeship vacancies to contact me at amanda@ladderforshropshire.org or call 07939664033