Ladder for Shropshire: Take part in our apprenticeships survey

Take part in our apprenticeships survey

The online survey below, which will be live until the end of July, will enable us to gather views on which apprenticeships young people are interested in, where they are advertised, how to apply for them, and where to access more information about them.

It comes as part of the Ladder for Shropshire campaign which was relaunched last autumn to encourage businesses across the county to offer more apprenticeships and help get more people on the career ladder.

The views provided in the survey will be very important to help the Ladder for Shropshire understand how it can provide better support for young people, as they make the transition into work.

Amanda Carpenter, project officer for Ladder for Shropshire, said: “The Ladder for Shropshire has worked with over 100 employers and created many quality apprenticeships all over Shropshire since its launch in October last year.

"With approximately 200 live apprenticeships currently being advertised throughout Shropshire it really is very important that these apprenticeship vacancies, and future vacancies are accessible to everyone. The results from the survey will be published in the Shropshire Star in August along with lots of guidance to help fill the gaps in knowledge about apprenticeships. I would like to thank you in advance for taking the time to complete the survey.”

Find out more about Ladder for Shropshire at ladderforshropshire.org