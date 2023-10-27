Chamber members and partners joined the organisation’s CEO Paul Butterworth for the event.

Following the election of Paul Clark to President and re-election of Rachelle Sellek to the board, the Chamber revealed how it will promote, connect, support and inform businesses through its membership packages, trade network and its soon to be launched skills hub.

Mr Butterworth said: “Our team has been working hard to make the changes that will be the cornerstone of our Chamber of Commerce and we should never forget that we are here to support commerce.

“Our Chamber is the business for businesses, helping SMEs, micro businesses, startups, scale ups and multinational firms. Through our refreshed membership and partnership packages, we offer a full range of business support for the whole business ecosystem, promoting Welsh economic growth and facilitating opportunities for companies to drive change both locally and on the global stage.

“Our AGM was a fantastic opportunity to reflect on our achievements, discuss our future endeavours and celebrate the strength of our business community.”

The AGM saw the launch of a new events calendar including monthly, bimonthly and quarterly B2B and networking events across south and mid Wales, in addition to the Chamber’s flagship events like the Wales Business Awards.

Simon Clarke, the Chamber’s Events Manager, said: “We know that great business ideas and relationships are often formed thanks to being in the right place at the right time. This is the driving force behind our new programme of purposeful events; creating optimum environments for businesses across south and mid Wales to connect, network and thrive.”