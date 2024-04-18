Quality dairy cattle entry for Robin Maund Cup at Shrewsbury Auction Centre

Jonny Dymond, auction centre manager and senior auctioneer for Halls, said: “I am delighted to announce a select entry of youngstock from leading breeders, including J. M. & D. Shepherd’s Meldamar Herd from Derbyshire, P. & J. Knight’s Nurseyfield Herd from Leicestershire and Messrs Stubbs partners “Whitgreave” herd from Staffordshire.

“Shrewsbury Auction Centre’s reputation for quality and quantity within its weekly sales is growing weekly and we welcome farmers from across the country who are looking to buy or sell dairy cattle.”