Jewellery collection set to sparkle at Shrewsbury auction

Halls Fine Art, in Shrewsbury, sold the first part of the collection, which included continental and American gold pieces, for £7,000 at a £250,000 auction last month.

The January 17 auction at the Battlefield saleroom will feature more than 100 lots of silver, nearly 250 lots of jewellery and 57 watches, with prices ranging from £50 to £2,000.

Included in the jewellery lots is a limited edition brooch by Rosemary Hetherington featuring three horse heads in nine carat rose, white and yellow gold, which is valued at more than £400. Hetherington specialises in fine equestrian jewellery.

The silver section includes a silver and enamel kovsh, a Russian drinking vessel at up to £600 and an Edwardian replica of the Tudor Cup, which is also referred to as the Holms Cup, at up to £350.

The Tudor Cup became famous when it was sold as part of the collection owned by John Dunn-Gardner, of Soham Manor, in 1901 for £4,100, the highest price ever paid for a piece of silver at that time.

The original cup of 1521, with scallop shell makers mark, is now housed at the Royal Scottish Museum, which purchased it in 1958 for £9,500.

The Rosemary Hetherington brooch with three horse heads valued at up to £600.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, is looking to carry on where the company left off following a successful series of auctions last year.

“We enjoyed a very successful 2023, particularly in the jewellery department, with excellent prices achieved for quality diamond pieces,” she said.

“I believe there will be even more interest this year as the fine art department continues to grow.

“One trend we noticed last year was the growing popularity of jewellery from the 1960s and '70s. It is much more fashionable than 15 to 20 years ago when white gold and platinum jewellery was in vogue. As the fashion has changed, people are coveting chunky gold jewellery again.

“As we now have three online platforms for our sales, we are attracting a global audience with eager buyers waiting to make purchases.

“My advice to anyone who has valuable jewellery which they do not wear is to make an appointment with us to get an up-to-date auction valuation. There seems little point in paying an insurance premium for something that is tucked away in a drawer at home and never used.”

For more information about the auction, which will be open for viewing at Halls’ Battlefield saleroom on January 15 and 16 from 10am to 4pm, visit fineart.hallsgb.com or call 01743 450700.