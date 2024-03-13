Vineyard on Shropshire border to welcome businesses for trade tasting event

Kerry Vale Vineyard, nestled on the Shropshire border with Powys, is holding an exclusive trade tasting event on Friday, April 12, from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Guests will be able to sample the vineyard’s exceptional wines, meet the passionate winegrowers and explore potential partnerships.

“Whether you’re a large or boutique hotel, a cosy B&B or a local restaurant, Kerry Vale wines can elevate your guests’ experience,” said Nadine Roach, the vineyard’s marketing and public relations manager.

Businesses unable to attend the tasting event but interested in working collaboratively with the vineyard or stocking Kerry Vale wines are asked to contact Nadine.

The family-run business offers visitors vineyard tours, a Wine Café and Cellar Door shop. Located at the eastern tip of the Vale of Kerry, the vineyard is a must-visit destination for wine enthusiasts, tour operators and connoisseurs alike.

Covering six acres of farmland, the vineyard cultivates a variety of grape variants including Rondo, Phoenix, Solaris and Pinot Noir. The unique terroir of the Vale of Kerry, combined with meticulous care, results in wines that are truly exceptional.

Recognised as one of the 100 best wine producers in the UK, the vineyard has won a series of national and international awards since 2010 and is fostering strong ties within the local community.

Kerry Vale Vineyard promotes authentic, local experiences to tourists visiting Shropshire and North Powys, encourages businesses to have a positive impact on the environment by sourcing products locally and welcomes partnerships with businesses of all sizes.

To secure a place at the tasting event, contact Nadine Roach by email at info@kerryvalevineyard.co.uk or call 01588 620627.