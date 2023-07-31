Golf day celebrates business anniversary

The Human Results team

Employment law and HR specialists Human Results, based in Telford, held the event as part of the firm’s 20th anniversary celebrations, and welcomed nine teams to Oxley Park Golf Club for the day.

Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said the day was a major success and helped raise vital funds for four charities: Maninplace, Access to Business, Telford and Wrekin CVS and The Haven.

He said: “We were delighted at the turnout and everyone really enjoyed themselves throughout the whole day.

“As Human Results marks its 20th anniversary this year, we have been keen to hold a number of events to thank our clients and raise money for some charities close to our hearts.

“All of the proceeds from the golf day are being split between The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic abuse, Maninplace, which works with the homeless in Telford, Access to Business, which supports people looking for employment, and Telford and Wrekin CVS, which provides vital support to charities and organisations in the area.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Oxley Park Golf Club for hosting us, and all of the teams who joined us and were so generous with their donations for such worthwhile charities.

“It was also wonderful to welcome the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Michael Hardacre, who met us on the final green, and we are very grateful he was able to come along.”

Teams included Tansoo Investments, Route 39, Azets, BSS Accounting, Access To Business, The Malt Shovel, Spotlight Accounting and IT-Works.

Overall winners were The Malt Shovel, with Tony Nash from Tansoo Investments winning the nearest the pin contest, Jack Caddick from Route 39 hit the longest drive and Ben Mason from Azets had the best individual score.

Richard Heath, of Human Results, won the ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge and collected a £50 cash prize.