Telford-based RBSL to feature at Make UK buyer event

By James PughBusiness eventsPublished:

Make UK Defence has announced a ‘meet the buyer’ event aimed at businesses from the emerging technologies sector, that will provide the technology for the 2030s and beyond.

The virtual event on June 16 and 17 aims to connect defence and space companies with innovation from the research and start-up ecosystem, early TRL levels, and aid with supply chain development for the future.

The event will use the Swapcard platform and features defence engineering firm Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, which specialises in land combat vehicles and has a site at Hadley Castle Works in Telford.

For more information and to book tickets, go to makeuk.org/news-and-events/events/allevents/meet-the-buyer-emerging-technologies

Business events
James Pugh

By James Pugh

Shropshire Star Business and Farming Editor.

