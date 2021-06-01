Telford-based RBSL to feature at Make UK buyer event

The virtual event on June 16 and 17 aims to connect defence and space companies with innovation from the research and start-up ecosystem, early TRL levels, and aid with supply chain development for the future.
The event will use the Swapcard platform and features defence engineering firm Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, which specialises in land combat vehicles and has a site at Hadley Castle Works in Telford.
For more information and to book tickets, go to makeuk.org/news-and-events/events/allevents/meet-the-buyer-emerging-technologies