Bruderer UK set to unveil new tech at MACH 2026

Telford-based Bruderer UK will showcase its new machinery at the MACH conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull.

The company said the BSTA 280-88-B3 press marked "a major technological leap forward" for the businesses which it also claimed was a UK first.

Managing director Adrian Haller said: "MACH is the highlight of the UK manufacturing calendar and we've been showcasing our presses here for nearly 50 years.

"We wanted to celebrate this huge milestone with a real industrial statement and we believe we will do this when we run a live manufacturing line with the press at its heart. This will be the first time this tech has been run in the UK.

"The full integration of press, feeder and tooling within a single manufacturing control environment is a game-changer for manufacturers in this country."

Bruderer UK said it was seeing growing demand for smart controls, data integration and flexible automation, driven in part by the skills shortage and the constant need for high-quality output.

Staff will be at MACH to discuss issues such as automation, greater integration between press, tooling, feeding and inspection and how they can support customers with faster changeovers.

They will also be presenting the latest press tooling and automation technologies, including multi-slide machines, decoilers and inspection systems.