Deadline looms for Shropshire chamber business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling for local companies to submit their nominations ahead of its deadline on April 17.

It said more than 450 tickets had already been sold for the black-tie event in Telford on June 19.

Companies with an operational base in Shropshire are eligible to apply; they do not have to be members of the chamber.

This year's event has 14 categories including new ones for best place to work and sustainability alongside staples such as small business, customer service and community champion and the overall company of the year accolade.

The chamber has also decided to bring back a tourism category this year to recognise organisations that deliver outstanding visitor experiences and showcase the very best of the local tourism sector.

Chief executive Ruth Ross said: "Ever since the awards were launched in 2001, they have been a highlight of the local business calendar and this year will be no different."

Visit the chamber's website for more details and to enter.