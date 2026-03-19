Savills announces pair of promotions in Telford office

Emma Whitlow and Helen Williams have both been named as new associate directors in the rural management and architecture and building surveying teams respectively.

Rhydian Scurlock-Jones, head of Savills in Telford, said: "Our teams in Telford continue to go from strength to strength and these promotions are a testament to the expertise and commitment shown by our colleagues.

"I'm incredibly proud of what they have achieved and pleased to see their hard work acknowledged.

"Their development is vital to ensuring we deliver the highest standard of service for our clients across the region."

Emma Whitlow has been promoted in the Telford office of Savills

Savills also made ten promotions in its Birmingham office which included four people moving up to director level, working in sectors such as planning, development, residential sales and project consultancy.

Victoria Burgin, head of Savills Birmingham, added: "Each of these promotions reflects the talent, dedication and collaborative spirit that underpin our success across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

"It's fantastic to see so many colleagues progressing in their careers and I'm delighted to recognise the contribution they make to our clients and to the continued growth of our business."